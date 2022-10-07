HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses.

North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but avian flu outbreaks in Johnston County and Wayne County this year resulted in a loss of 170,000 turkeys and 300,000 chickens, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. That put a pause on poultry shows and sales for several months. No cases were recorded in humans in the state.

Human transmission is possible but its unclear how likely a human outbreak could be.

“I think we’re just going to have to wait to see what the data looks like,” said Dave Sehgal, site head and vice president of manufacturing at CSL Seqirus Holly Springs.

His company is now preparing for any potential bird flu outbreak in humans. The company manufactures the flu shot every year. Now, they have a $30 million deal to manufacture bird flu shots and take them through phase 2 clinical trials.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the us government to respond to influenza pandemic if it were to occur here in the U.S.,” Sehgal said.

Animal-to-human transmission of disease is becoming more common. Sehgal says his team is committed to a quick response should bird flu get serious.

“Being able to respond to a pandemic, being able to support our community here locally, throughout the U.S. and the world, is so important. So being asked to do this is something we take the very seriously,” Sehgal said.

While we keep an eye on human transmission of the bird flu, the regular flu is already here.

“We have seen an uptick in flu in part terms of the other parts of the world it is very very important this year for you to get your flu vaccine,” Sehgal said.

North Carolina has declared itself avian flu free after the outbreaks earlier this year. Still, there are signs you can look out for to make sure your flocks are healthy. Those symptoms include:

Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity

Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, and wattles

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors, and/or circling

Greenish diarrhea

NCDA&CS advises anyone with sick or dying, to report it to right away. You can contact: