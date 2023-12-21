HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs Town Council member was charged with a DWI on Wednesday, according to Wake County court records.

According to court records, Councilmember Clarence Deshazor, 53, was driving on North Main Street shortly after midnight when he wrecked his vehicle into the woods. A police officer responded and noticed Deshazor had “red glassy eyes, [and] slurred speech.”

According to Deshazor’s website, he was appointed to the Holly Springs Planning Board in 2017. He was re-elected to the town council in November.

Deshazor told the officer he consumed three drinks and had very little food, according to court records. A breathalyzer test was administered and Deshazor blew a 0.10, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

Court records indicate Deshazor’s driver’s license was revoked for 30 days.

Deshazor was charged with driving while intoxicated and received a written promise to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024.