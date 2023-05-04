RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A Holly Springs man employed at a child care facility is facing several child sex crime charges.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 showed 25-year-old Cameron Johnson is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

The warrant listed Children’s Lighthouse in Holly Springs as his employer. He was arrested Wednesday at the facility, according to the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

The warrant stated that on or about Feb. 11 Johnson duplicated several videos showing young boys engaged in sexual activity. Children in the videos were estimated to be between the ages of 7 and 12.

Johnson was placed in the Wake County Jail and given a secured bond of $100,000. He was also ordered not to have any contact with minors and ordered to submit fingerprints and a DNA sample, according to court records.