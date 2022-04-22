HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested late Thursday night after he turned a weapon on another and sent him to a hospital, police said.

Kelvin Hardin, 49, has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after he sent another man, who has not been identified, to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Cliffdale Road at the intersection of Douglas Street just after 10 p.m. on Thursday. They also said the two men involved knew each other.

There have been no charges filed at this time.