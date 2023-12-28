HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered minor injuries and two dogs died in a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was started by a space heater on the second floor at 229 Hickory Glen Lane. When officials arrived they found heavy smoke and flames inside of the home.

Fire officials said there were four adults at the home during the time of the fire. One woman needed to receive medical attention for injuries.

In all, four pet animals perished in the fire.

The fire is under investigation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.