HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Organizers estimate around 10,000 people show up every year to Holly Springs’ Independence Day festival. With those crowds come more security and new traffic control in 2022.

Tuesday, the town put on the Second Day of its USA celebration.

“It’s just a really great environment to be in, everybody is so happy,” attendee Mattie King said. “The music is awesome. It’s probably my favorite part.”

The celebration brought live music, dozens of food trucks, fireworks and crowds from all around the Triangle.

“We did learn from our (fireworks) vendor that there would be a cost increase for the same show as last year. Additional funding was not allocated, so we worked with the vendor to adjust the show to keep the same pricing as in years past,” Cassie Hack, the Communications and Marketing Director for the Town of Holly Springs, said. “Adjustments included using a few smaller shells and the show will just be a few minutes shorter.”

While attendees were enjoying the festivities, safety was top of mind for police and fire crews, especially with the festival happening just one day after two separate shootings during Fourth of July celebrations in the Chicago and Philadelphia areas.

“Anytime we have an incident that occurs similar to what happened in Illinois, we look at those incidents,” Police Chief Paul Liqourie said. “We evaluate our plans, we see if there’s any gaps in those plans.”

In addition to increased security, the town also built a new exit to get more people out of Bass Lake Park, faster.

“A lot of the patrons told us that hey, we’re just not getting out quick enough so the town invested in this new road so that we can get them out of here on certain things like Holly Fest or July 5,” Holly Springs parks and recreation assistant director Adam Huffman said.