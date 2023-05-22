RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs man will spend decades prison after a jury convicted him for sex crimes involving minors, according to court records.

Richard Kelton, 39, was charged in Oct. 2020 with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. According to arrest warrants, those crimes happened in April 2012 and May 2019 days before his arrest.

Kelton was also charged in Jan. 2021 with statutory sex offense of child by an adult.

According to court records, Kelton’s trial began on May 8 and concluded on May 17.

He was found guilty by a jury of sexual offense of a child, statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.

For the sexual offense on Aug. 10, 2013, Judge A. Graham Shirley sentenced Kelton to a minimum of 25 years in prison to a maximum of 35 years in prison. According to court records, Kelton received zero days for time served, will register as a sex offender and was ordered not to contact the victim.

Kelton will serve between 25 to 35 years in prison for sexual offense of a child by an adult that occurred on May 1, 2019 and will receive no credit for time served. Court records indicate that he will register as a sex offender and cannot contact the victim.

He will each serve between 16 to 29 months in prison for indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents and received no credit for time served. Kelton was ordered not to contact the victims and will register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Kelton’s total prison time calculates to a minimum of 52 years and eight months in prison and a maximum of 78 years and 10 months in prison.

According to an appellate document, Kelton’s attorney appealed the convictions on May 18.