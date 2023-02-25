FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs man died when his Camaro was hit head-on by a DWI driver early Saturday morning near Fuquay-Varina, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. along Piney Grove Wilbon Road just south of Rouse Road, Trooper M.L. Segovia said.

The wreck took place while Richard Williams, 65, of Holly Springs, was driving north on Piney Grove Wilbon Road, officials said.

Elthon Mendoza-Cervante, 29, was driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado, Segovia said.

The Silverado was driven across the centerline and hit the Camaro head-on, causing both cars to overturn, officials said.

Williams died from the crash injuries.

Elthon Mendoza-Cervante was charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle, reckless driving and expired registration, Segovia said.