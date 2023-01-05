HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs man will serve 14 years in prison for receiving child pornography, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Cary police detectives conducted an investigative on a peer-to-peer sharing network trying to identify people trading and collecting child sex abuse material.

Detectives were able to download child pornography from a computer with an IP address associated with an address in Cary. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home connected to the IP address used to distribute child pornography.

Court documents revealed 41-year-old Wayne Kenneth Dare lived at the address. When officers arrived at the residence to execute the search warrant, Dare was present and agreed to speak with law enforcement.

Dare confessed to having received child pornography and possessing it. He told officers he had been viewing child pornography since 2009.

Agents performed a forensic analysis on Dare’s digital devices that were seized during the search warrant. Agents found 1,236 images and 488 videos of child sex abuse material.

Court documents revealed some of the images depicted toddlers and sadistic and masochistic conduct. At least two of the videos were over an hour long.

Dare was arrested and pled guilty to receiving child pornography. He will serve 14 years in prison and will have 10 years of supervised release. He was sentenced Wednesday.