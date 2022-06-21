HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in Holly Springs are continuing to call for town leaders to implement a nondiscrimination ordinance and rallied outside Tuesday’s town council meeting to make their voices heard.

The group organizing the protest told CBS 17 they want the town council to pass a pride month declaration and to enact Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance. That ordinance allows people to report if they’ve faced discrimination at businesses based on their race, sexual orientation or gender — among other things.

The town council voted down both proposals last week, as some council members voiced concerns about the liability the ordinance would put on local businesses.

The council meets again tonight at 6 p.m., and while this item is not on the agenda, there is a public comment portion of the meeting.

The group said some residents plan to bring up the ordinance at that time.

CBS 17 will update this article following that meeting.