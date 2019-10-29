Holly Springs mom and daughters devised plan that caught accused peeper

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs mom and her two daughters caught an accused secret peeper in the act — all with a simple plan.

Mariella Alexander is a single mom with two teenage daughters and over the years she’s learned to always be aware of her surroundings.

“I have a camera on the side of my house,” explained Alexander. “It’s pointing at a fence for my backyard and I noticed one night when I went to go set the alarm that there was a video clip and it was just a brief clip of someone’s back walking from my alley into my driveway.”

At first, Alexander thought it was probably just a kid, or a neighbor looking for a pet cutting through the alleyway. But then she caught that man twice more on video. So, she called police, who advised her to turn her camera.

When Alexander turned her camera around she caught that man not only peeping into her bedroom window, but into her daughter’s bedroom window.

“Just very creeped out by it, just felt very violated,” Alexander said. “I want them to feel safe in their own homes and I want to feel safe in my own home and for a while we’ve been very nervous. We get very nervous when we come home at night. I have to walk my 16-year-old out to her car in the morning because it’s still dark. She’s very scared and no one should feel that way.”

On Monday night the mom and her teen daughters came up with the plan to get rid of the peeper once and for all.

“It was quite an adventure last night,” said Alexander. “We basically set up an alert system, my daughters and I with our camera. We had the texts come to our phones if there was movement captured. My daughter — my 16-year-old — was the one that actually got the text first and came running into my room last night and said ‘mom call 911 right now!’ He’s here!”

Holly Springs police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Barber and charged him with six counts of secret peeping.

“He came six times in that night,” said the mother. “It was from 11:30 p.m. to around 3 a.m. So we ended up managing to get his face with the video clip.”

This isn’t Barber’s first run-in with the law. He also has been charged multiple times for stalking, trespassing, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“Knowing that he’s only probably gonna sit in jail for a brief moment and then be out to do it again, it’s not easy to think about,” said Alexander.

