Holly Springs names baseball field after retiring mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs mayor Dick Sears may be retiring but his name will now be a permanent mainstay in the community.

Ting Stadium’s field has been renamed to honor former Holly Springs mayor Dick Sears (Mark Andrews).

The field at Ting Stadium will now be named Dick Sears Field in honor of the long-time mayor. The renaming was a surprise for Sears after 20 years in his role.

The stadium is named for Ting Internet. Todd Rubin, the Regional Manager of Ting Internet, said in a statement, “As one of the Salamanders’ most loyal fans, it’s fitting to see the stadium field carry Mayor Sears’ name in recognition of all he has done for Holly Springs.”

At a retirement celebration, Sears was presented with the Old North State Award for his 20 years of service to the state. It was an honor from the Office of Gov. Roy Cooper. The Governor’s office received letters of support for the nomination from elected officials and business leaders.

Sears first ran for office in 2001 as a Town Council member. He was re-elected three more times.