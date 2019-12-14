Holly Springs officer transporting prisoner involved in pileup on US 1

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Holly Springs police officer transporting a person to jail was among the 10 to 15 vehicles involved in a wreck on U.S. 1 in Wake County, Cary officials said.

The wreck — which officials said appears to have been triggered by a car hydroplaning — happened just before midnight Friday on U.S. 1 between the Ten-Ten Road and Tryon Road exits.

The person being transported by the police officer was detained, officials said.

Traffic is expected to be impacted overnight.

No one appeared to have suffered major injuries. No one had been taken to the hospital as of 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

