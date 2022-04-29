RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional day in Wake County court after the jury reached a verdict in the murder of Monica Moynan on Thursday.

Brian Sluss, Moynan’s ex-boyfriend, was convicted of first-degree murder involving domestic violence. He was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Holly Springs Police Chief Paul Liquorie said the case has taken an emotional toll on the detectives who’ve worked it since 2019.

“In speaking with my detectives and officers, who really over the last three years have really put their hearts and souls into this case, I think it takes a lot of emotional toll, you know they’re somewhat exhausted after putting this together,” Liquorie said.

Liquorie also told CBS 17 that about half a dozen members of the Holly Springs Police Department testified during the two-week trial.

The detectives gathered evidence from photographs that were out of place in an apartment to a noticed change in Moynan’s social media patterns. All were part of the prosecutor’s argument that Sluss killed Moynan and tried to cover it up for months.

Investigators also found blood in Moynan’s kitchen tiles, determining it was hers after a DNA analysis from her mother and daughter.

Moynan’s body was never found. Liquorie said he believes there won’t ever be full closure for the detectives until they know where the body is.

“I don’t think they’ll ever get closure until that’s revealed by Mr. Sluss to let us know what in fact he did with Monica’s body,” Liquorie said.

He said detectives have exhausted all investigative efforts.

Moynan was last seen in April 2019. Liquorie said detectives were executing search warrants as recently as two weeks ago.

“I think there is somewhat of a closure knowing that they’ve done everything that they possibly could do to try and find that, and I think they’re comforted that their investigation has led to a successful prosecution and a conviction for first-degree murder in this case,” Liquorie said.

Judith Retana contributed to this story.