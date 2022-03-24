HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs police said Thursday they identified the juvenile suspects accused of a shooting an unsuspecting teenage girl with a BB gun. The incident was related to a social media challenge.

Two people called Holly Springs police over the weekend after they were shot by BB guns.

Eva Covey, 14, was letting her dog outside when two cars drove by. She thought nothing of it at first.

“I waved to them because I thought they were my neighbors,” Covey said.

But instead of waving back, she was met with BB pellets flying at her.

“I feel a sharp pain on my arm and I realized, I think I’ve just been shot,” Covey said.

Holly Springs police on Thursday said the assault was part of a TikTok trend.

“The police department would like to emphasize that participating in these types of challenges has real consequences and can create both physical and traumatic harm to those who are targeted,” a Facebook post read.

Covey’s mother, Krista Covey, said it’s a concerning trend that leaves everyone at risk.

“Kids doing that could very well have a gun pointed at them and that’s it. It’s dumb; it’s horrible. But, It’s also traumatizing,” Covey said. “Parents need to be talking to their kids about this and the fact that it is dangerous not only for them but for everyone else.”

Despite a welt on her arm, Eva Covey was not hurt. Although she said the whole ordeal left a mark on how safe she feels.

“I’m kind of scared to go outside now after dark, and I want to make sure that myself and my sister are safe,” Covey said.

While police said they identified the suspects, they did not release their names.