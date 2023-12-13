HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is now in custody after stabbing another man on Wednesday night, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

Holly Springs police said around 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blalock Street for a stabbing. Officers found one man suffering from a stab wound.

Another man, who’s the suspect in this case, stayed on scene and was taken into custody. The preliminary investigation found the suspect and victim were acquaintances, police said.

Police said the stabbing resulted from an argument between the two men.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Holly Springs Police Department is investigating this incident.