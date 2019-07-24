Holly Springs police search for mom missing for 6 weeks

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs police are asking for your help finding a missing mother of two.

Monica Moynan, 23, has been missing for at least six weeks, police said.

She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mark Andrews, a spokesperson for the Holly Springs Police Department, says Moynan’s mother reported her missing Tuesday.

***Missing Mother from Holly Springs***The Holly Springs Police Department is attempting to gather information on the… Posted by Holly Springs Police North Carolina on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Since then they’ve been tracking down various leads.

“The officers did speak with a friend who reported having communication with her in the middle of June, that’s the latest that we know of anyone having communication with her,” Andrews said.

He said officers have been busy chasing down various leads. Her last known address was at Timber Springs apartments.

“It’s always complicated when you have someone who’s been missing for weeks and you just don’t know where they are, and there are lots of leads that you have to run down lots of people that you need to talk to, that’s what our officers are doing now in an effort to make sure she’s OK,” Andrews said.

Moynan’s sister sent CBS 17 this message:

“Monica is a beautiful and magical person. She’s fun, hilarious, one of a kind. She is constantly striving to do what is best for her and her daughters to have a great life. She started up her own business making & selling elderberry syrup called Moni’s Magic – to offer healthy options for people and their children and began her doula training. We are extremely close and I need her back by my side.”

