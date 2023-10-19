RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On or around Saturday, the bridge on Holly Springs Road over the future extension of the Triangle Expressway is scheduled to open, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Thursday.

As a part of the Complete 540 project, contractors will be shifting traffic on Holly Springs Road between Old Center Street and Kildaire Farm Road from the temporary on-site detour to the new bridge crossing over the future Toll N.C. 540.

This shift also includes the reopening of access between Catherine Place and Holly Springs Road, the NCDOT said. Signage will be installed advising drivers of the upcoming bridge opening and traffic shift. The reopening is weather-dependent.

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 Phase One Project, which will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40.