HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — School of Rock will be celebrating the opening of its new school in Holly Springs, North Carolina, with an event taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 104 Bass Lake Road.

The grand opening event will feature live performances by School of Rock Raleigh’s house band, a sneak peek at upcoming events, and more, according to a news release.

School of Rock Holly Springs is owned by Brad and Michelle Jenkins who opened their first School of Rock location in Raleigh in 2020.

“We are beyond excited to create a space to share the joy of music to Holly Springs with the opening of our second School of Rock location,” said Michelle Jenkins. “The community’s vibrancy and growth align perfectly with our mission to inspire and nurture musical talent. We look forward to creating a musical haven for families and becoming an essential part of the Holly Springs community.”

School of Rock provides students of all ages a variety of music lessons in bass, guitar lessons, singing, drum, and piano. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin.

“Brad and Michelle are truly dedicated to bringing the School of Rock experience to every student in the Raleigh and Holly Springs communities,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “We are proud to have them as part of the School of Rock family, and we look forward to watching their enterprise grow with this new location.”

For more information on School of Rock Holly Springs visit here