HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — After watching them grow in the classroom, students at Pine Springs Preparatory Academy in Holly Springs were thrilled to watch their monarch butterfly friends fly away Thursday morning.

The project originated with third-grade teacher Ms. Thompson who has been working on a year-long project with her students to teach them about the importance of pollinators.

Images courtesy Pine Spring Preparatory Academy

A spokesperson for the school told CBS 17 the students not only watched the monarchs grow in the classroom, but they also built a website, filmed a commercial, and created a logo and slogan for the project.

The students also wrote letters to local mayors and community members, encouraging them to sign a pledge and continue to spread awareness of supporting pollinators.

Thursday marked a momentous occasion for the class as the website was officially launched and the monarch butterflies were freed into the wild.