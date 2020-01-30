Holly Springs student studying at Duke’s China campus returns home amid Coronavirus concerns

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Holly Springs student returned home amid growing concerns about the spread of Coronavirus. Students at Duke’s campus in China are encouraged to leave.

“It was an opportunity I really didn’t want to pass up,” Erin Greig said.

Greig is a freshman at Duke Kunshan University.

“I would not go back and make a different decision. I would stick with it — even through all of this, what’s happening right now,” she said.

At least 170 people have been killed by the Coronavirus, according to the latest estimates. There are more than 7,000 confirmed cases in mainland China alone.

That’s why Grieg said she’s wearing a mask. Health officials said people could spread the virus before experiencing any symptoms.

“I was mostly within my school’s campus. They provided us with masks. I was wearing them just to make sure I didn’t contract the virus. So, I should be healthy but since I was traveling home I don’t know who I was in contact with,” Greig said.

Over the weekend, the school, which had been closed for the Lunar New Year Holiday break, postponed classes until Feb. 17. Greig returned home Monday.

“My family lived through the SARS virus in Hong Kong and we ended up moving when that was happening back to Scotland where my family is originally from. And so, when my mother heard we could come back because the campus was allowing us to fly back home, she was really happy about that,” she said.

UNC announced any nonessential university-affiliated travel to China was canceled.

Greig looks forward to returning.

“If the situation is looking better, if it’s OK and safe to be back, then yes, I will be back there,” she said.

