Holly Springs to welcome home Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco on Saturday

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Holly Springs is hosting a welcome home celebration this weekend for Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco.

Capobianco and Michael Hixon won the silver medal in men’s 3-Meter Synchronized Diving at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Capobianco graduated from Holly Springs High School in 2017 before attending Indiana University.

An underwater view shows USA’s Andrew Capobianco after completing their dive in the preliminary round of the men’s 3m springboard diving event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

Holly Springs will host the celebration on the Holly Springs Cultural Center outdoor stage at around 6:30 p.m. The Cultural Center is located at 300 W Ballentine St.

You can also wave at Capobianco as he is escorted by police and fire vehicles from Ting Park down Main and Ballentine streets.

The start of the celebration is dependent on Capobianco’s arrival at RDU.

Updates to the ceremony time will be posted on the Town`s Facebook page.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Cultural Center. Masks are required inside the Cultural Center.