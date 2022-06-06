HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vaccine manufacturer in Holly Springs is expanding its facility with plans to create millions of flu vaccine syringes ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Community leaders were on the Sequirus campus Monday to celebrate its new addition. The company says the facility allows them to create a new line of syringes pre-filled with the influenza vaccine.

The new line has already been approved by the FDA. Workers will produce thousands of syringes each week, and they’ll be distributed around the world.

This comes as experts say flu cases are on the rise, and company leaders referred to numbers from the World Health Organization showing nearly 650,000 people die each year from flu-related illnesses.

Seqirus says this technology will hopefully drive those numbers down.

“Ladies and gentlemen, flu kills. Our goal is to ensure we never lose that many people again from this deadly virus,” said Dave Sehgal, Sequirus’ vice president of manufacturing.

The expansion cost around $156 million and will bring more than 80 new jobs to the area.