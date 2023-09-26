HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs woman has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Monday evening, Holly Springs police responded to a report concerning child abuse.

Following a “swift and thorough” investigation involving Child Protective Services and local hospital staff, 32-year-old Jessika Elizabeth Robinson was placed under arrest at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

She is now in the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond , according to authorities said. Her first court appearance was on Tuesday.

“We are relieved to report that the child involved in the incident is currently doing well,” said Police Chief Paul Liquorie. “This case underscores our dedication to the safety and well-being of every member of our community, especially our most vulnerable. We are grateful for the collaboration between our department, Child Protective Services, and medical professionals. It highlights the importance of community partners in protecting and caring for the residents of Holly Springs.”

The case remains an active investigation. To ensure the integrity of the ongoing legal process, police would not provide any additional details at this time.