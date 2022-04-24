RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of people came together in person Sunday for the first time in two years for the North Carolina Holocaust Commemoration ceremony.

Survivor Marianna Miller lit a candle for the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust, including her parents.

“I mean, I escaped but a lot of people did not,” Miller said. “My mother put me in boarding school in England and then went back and then got killed along with my father.”

After the war, Miller came to the United States and devoted her life to others as a social worker.

“But my job and my life’s work is to do with helping people who need help,” Miller said.

Miller is one of just a handful of Holocaust survivors still alive in the Triangle.

Meanwhile, decedents like Talli Dippold, have devoted their lives to spreading the stories of survivors and lives lost.

Dippold is the associate director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center in Charlotte.

“Genocides existed before the Holocaust, they will continue to exist after the Holocaust, conflict continues to exist and so the work that we do is more important than ever and more necessary as antisemitism and all hate crimes are on the rise,” Dippold said.

This year, an extra candle remained lit for the people of Ukraine.

“I think that one shouldn’t ignore what’s happening in Ukraine,” Miller said. “There are people suffering. And for those of us who have been through stuff like that, know what it’s like.”

Michael Abramson, chair of the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust and a survivor’s son, said the Russian violence against Ukrainians is a global reminder to not repeat the past.

“In Ukraine and people dying it’s horrible,” Abramson said. “We hope that if individuals learn to tolerate others, to work with others, to include others, we will be able to work together and have a peaceful and happy community.”

This week will mark Yom Hashoah, the international Holocaust remembrance of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, where polish Jews staged an armed revolt against Nazi deportation to concentration camps in 1943.