RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people gathered at North Carolina State University’s McKimmon Center in Raleigh to remember the millions of lives and victims of the Holocaust.

“We were different, we were good citizens, we harmed no one but there’s always an us and a them and we became the them,” said Zohara Mushinsky Boyd.

Dr. Boyd, a Holocaust survivor who grew up in Poland, was a featured speaker at the Annual State of North Carolina Holocaust Commemoration on Sunday.

Boyd joined other survivors and descendants to share their experiences and personal stories of a time of history they never want to see repeated.

“When you’re that age, you know things but you don’t necessarily understand them. But I did know that we were in danger,” Boyd said.

Boyd, who was born in 1942, said she escaped the Nazi ghetto in Poland with her parents when she was seven years old. She moved from France to Canada and then to the U.S. in 1951 after hiding in plain sight with forged documents.

The U.S. is where Boyd said she met her husband, Bill, who she has been married to for 56 years and where she taught as an English professor for 30 years at Appalachian State University in Boone.

Boyd has shared her experience as a Holocaust survivor across the state, but said she feels talking about her past has become so much more important.

“We see things happening now, we see Asians being attacked, we see African Americans being attacked… It’s not frustrating, but terrifying and that’s why I feel like I have to stand up and speak,” Boyd said.

During the commemoration, several people joined together for song, prayer and a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the millions of victims and so many others impacted by the Holocaust and hate crimes in the world.