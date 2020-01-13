Holt Brothers Playoff Party raises $160,000 for kids with families impacted by cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kids, fans, former NFL players, Stormy and even Hamilton the Pig all came to Reynolds Coliseum Sunday for the 7th Annual Holt Brothers Playoff Party — an event that raises money for a good cause.

“Holt Brothers Foundation. We support young kids with a parent or guardian battling cancer,” said Torry Holt.

“It’s very exciting to see the growth of an event, from its first year to its seventh and to be here at Reynolds Coliseum it’s just incredible,” said Terrence Holt.

With the Chiefs playing the Texans game on the big screen, there were some big names in the crowd. The Holt brothers were joined by other former NFL players and notable triangle athletes.

CBS 17 News Anchor Marius Payton and Alyssa Rae emceed part of the event and had the opportunity to interview Torry Holt and his former teammate from the “Greatest Show on Turf,” Isaac Bruce. Both are finalists for the NFL Hall of Fame.

“All those teams and players I’ve played against, played with, as well as the coaches — all of those memories and emotions come up but really very fortunate and very humble to be a finalist for the pro football hall of fame for the 2020 class,” Torry Holt added.

This year, the event raised more than $160,000, for Terrence and Torry Holt’s Foundation, which helps kids impacted by family members fighting cancer.

“Cancer affects everyone, so to have everyone, and have an event that’s family-friendly and can bring all together, helps us drive a mission of how important it is to support those families affected by cancer,” said Terrence Holt.

