Breaking News
17 tubing in Cape Fear River become stranded in Harnett County

Home damaged in Garner fire

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Garner Monday night.

Officials tell CBS 17 that the fire happened along Belve Drive around 9:50 p.m. The home was fully involved in the fire.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was home at the time of the fire, or if any injuries were suffered.

Images from the scene showed one entire side of the home had been burned.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss