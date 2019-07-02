Home damaged in Garner fire

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Garner Monday night.

Officials tell CBS 17 that the fire happened along Belve Drive around 9:50 p.m. The home was fully involved in the fire.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was home at the time of the fire, or if any injuries were suffered.

Images from the scene showed one entire side of the home had been burned.

