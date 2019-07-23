Home in Wake Forest area catches fire after lightning strike, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in the Wake Forest area was at least the second Tuesday that had a fire sparked by a lightning strike as storms hit the region.

Around 3:20 p.m., a home in Apex sustained fire damage after it was hit by lightning for the second time in two years.

A home in the Wake Forest area along Lonnie Drive was hit by lightning about an hour later — around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The lightning bolt hit the home with the electrical charge entering a gas line, according to Wake Forest fire officials.

The sparks from the lightning then jumped to electrical lines and caused fire damage in the home’s crawlspace and laundry room, officials said.

Six units from Rolesville along with Wake Forest fire crews managed to contain the fire.

No one was at home when the lightning hit and was injured.

