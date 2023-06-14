RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed the sports and horse race wagering bill into law Wednesday, giving the green light not only for online betting but also on-site sportsbooks at professional facilities.

In the Triangle, in-person betting will be allowed at the WakeMed Soccer park, home of the N.C. Courage and in Carolina Hurricanes territory, PNC Arena.

“This is a big start for us because it’s going to be an attraction to get people to this area,” Hurricanes General Manager and PNC Arena President Don Waddell said. “A lot of work has been done and a lot of work now moving forward but it’s exciting for the region and it’s exciting for the state.”

In order to get a PNC Arena betting site up by early next year, Waddell said the arena will start looking for a partner to run it and a temporary location.

“The next couple of months, it’s going to be really interesting. Once we pick our partner, it will be full moving ahead,” Waddell said.

While long-anticipated retail and commercial renovation plans of PNC Arena are still in the works, Waddell said a permanent sports betting location will now be a part of the overall redesign of the facility.

“We want to make this just a destination place, make it a place people want to go to have fun regardless of what’s going on in the arena, the attraction to the area that, you know, people want to be here,” Waddell said. “If you’re going to do it, you got to do it right. You only open once. So once we open that thing, once we get by a temporary location, open a permanent location, we want to make sure it’s state of the art.”

The state will tax betting revenues at 18 percent. That tax money will be used to support college athletics, gambling addiction programs, and state efforts to attract major events.