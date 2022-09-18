RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Re/Max National Housing Report for August shows that nationally, home prices are trending downward.

But if you’re looking to buy a home in the Triangle, though, don’t expect the same trend.

“People are looking for better weather, kind people, the Southern hospitality,” said local Realtor Maya Galletta.

She says people are finding those things in the Raleigh area, meaning the housing market here continues to change.

But, nationally, we’re seeing one trend.

“Listings are down from July to August, prices are down just a little bit, but the buy-side is up, so there were a lot more buyers that came out in August than July,” Galletta explained.

But in areas around the Triangle, it’s an entirely different trend.

“Here in the Triangle we’re actually still seeing the right homes listed at the right price, some of them are still selling over asking price, we’re still getting multiple offers,” Galletta said.

She says it all comes down to one concept: people want to move here.

“Supply and demand,” Galletta said. “Right now we are still behind in listings even though the listings are up.”

Throughout the pandemic, interest rates fluctuated, meaning buyers sometimes flocked to listings to cash in on a low rate. With rates now climbing a bit, Galletta says some buyers may try to wait until they drop again, but she says that’s not the right idea.

“The message is really if you’re a buyer and you need to buy, buy now because we don’t know what the interest rates are going to be, and if they go down, just refinance,” she said.