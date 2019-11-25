Homeland Security chief, ICE director to visit Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Trump administration’s leaders on immigration enforcement are traveling to North Carolina, where state Republican leaders and Democrats are at odds over inmate-holding policies by sheriffs.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence are expected in Raleigh on Monday.

North Carolina GOP passed legislation that required county sheriffs to recognize ICE requests to detain jail inmates believed to be in the country illegally. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the measure, saying it was likely unconstitutional. The requests called detainers aren’t arrest warrants. Several sheriffs in urban counties have refused to honor them.

