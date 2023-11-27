RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made Monday after a man was shot and killed in Raleigh over the weekend, police said.

The deadly incident was reported just before 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Poole Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

When police arrived at the early Saturday morning shooting scene — about a block south of New Bern Avenue — officers discovered a man who had a gunshot wound.

Lewis Crowder, 32, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from the gunshot, police said.

Police announced Monday evening that Garry Gibbs, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gibbs, who does not have an address listed in arrest records, was taken into custody in the area of Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard.

Gibbs is being held without bond in the Wake County Detention Center, according to Wake County records.

Raleigh police returned to the same Poole Road area Saturday night to investigate a person who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that night. Police said the wounded person’s non-life-threatening shooting injuries were not linked to the area.