RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeless Knightdale man and a Raleigh teenager were arrested and charged in connection to a Tuesday night carjacking.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Raleigh police responded to a carjacking in the 4300 block of St. James Church Road. Responding officers spoke with the victim while other officers attempted to find the victim’s stolen 2018 Dodge Charger.

Police later located the stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Dorothea Drive. A stolen firearm was found in the vehicle, police said.

Two suspects, identified as Jaden Keiyree Crudup, 20, and Elijah Naquan Eden, 18, were arrested and charged, police said.

Crudup is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eden is charged with trespass on railroad right-of-way, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Raleigh Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.