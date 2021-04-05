Homicide investigation underway after 20-year-old woman found dead at apartments near NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police now say a homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday in an apartment near the campus of N.C. State University.

The incident was reported just after 7:10 p.m. when someone called to have authorities check on the welfare of a person in the 1500-block of Hillsborough Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Officers found the body of Christina Maria Matos, 20, at the scene, police said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Multiple Raleigh police cars were seen outside the Signature 1505 apartments, which are located at 1505 Hillsborough St., more than four hours after the news release was sent Sunday night.

Signature 1505 describes itself as “off campus apartments for students” on its website.

North Carolina State University confirmed Matos is not a student at the university.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.