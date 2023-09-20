APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who hit someone’s vehicle and left the scene, the Apex Police Department said Wednesday.

Around 2:57 a.m. on Friday, officers said a vehicle parked along the road in the 1300 block of Pendula Path was hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Police said the area is near Patterson Grove Road in the Pearson Farms neighborhood.

The offender left a bumper and grill at the scene, which investigators said indicates the vehicle was a 2005-07 Honda Odyssey minivan, possibly gray or silver in color.

Officers have issued a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert.

The suspect’s minivan is most likely missing its front bumper and grill and possibly has side-swipe damage to its left side, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661 or email Officer Churchill at evan.churchill@apexnc.org