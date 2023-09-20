APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who hit someone’s vehicle and left the scene, the Apex Police Department said Wednesday.

Around 2:57 a.m. on Friday, officers said a vehicle parked along the road in the 1300 block of Pendula Path was hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said the area is near Patterson Grove Road in the Pearson Farms neighborhood.

The offender left a bumper and grill at the scene, which investigators said indicates the vehicle was a 2005-07 Honda Odyssey minivan, possibly gray or silver in color.

Officers have issued a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert.

The suspect’s minivan is most likely missing its front bumper and grill and possibly has side-swipe damage to its left side, according to police.

(Apex Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661 or email Officer Churchill at evan.churchill@apexnc.org