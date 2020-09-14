Hotline helps people with emergency housing needs in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Getting help during a housing emergency just got easier for those in need in Wake County.

A new hotline makes it easy for people to call one number that will help them with any urgent housing needs in Wake County, a news release said.

The hotline was developed through a partnership between Wake County and the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness.

“For many, homelessness is a symptom of an even greater underlying problem,” said Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson. “The House Wake! Access Hub will not only help our most vulnerable residents get off the streets into a safe place to live, but it will also link them with the resources they need to address other issues such as unemployment, poor health or addiction.”

For those who need assistance, you can call 919-443-0096 or email HW_AH@partnershipwake.org. Both are currently monitored Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“That first call is so important in establishing trust and support for those needing help,” said Wake County Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization Director Lorena McDowell. “It can be an emotional moment when they reach out to us – maybe because it’s the first time they’ve asked for help and really don’t know what their options may be. This service will ensure they receive accurate information and get the help they need quickly.”

The Access Hub is a housing switchboard managed by the Partnership program and funded by Wake County, a news release said.

The switchboard has five full-time staff members who have training in homeless management, call center and diversion training to help each caller.

“We focus on recognizing the unique needs of every individual we serve,” said Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness Executive Director Kim Crawford. “Instead of worrying about who to call, residents can now feel confident that this first step will be the right one to connect them with available resources. Help is just one phone call away.”

The Access Hub will operate separately from the House Wake! COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Program that Wake County is developing, a news release said.