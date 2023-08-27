RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire gutted a home just northwest of Raleigh on Sunday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out early Sunday at a single-level home in the 8600 block of Leesville Road, just south of Strickland Road, according to Durham Highway Fire Department.

As crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from one window and the roof, photos from the scene showed.

The fire heavily damaged the home with much of the roof destroyed.

Early Saturday morning fire at 8609 Leesville Road. (Al Currie/CBS 17)

Early Saturday morning fire at 8609 Leesville Road. (Al Currie/CBS 17)

Early Saturday morning fire at 8609 Leesville Road. (Al Currie/CBS 17)

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or how long it took to extinguish the fire.

Crews were still on the scene as of 7 a.m.

Other crews that assisted in the firefighting efforts include Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville, Western Wake, and Northern Wake.