House in Raleigh’s Wakefield neighborhood catches fire for 2nd day in a row, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A house that caught fire in Raleigh’s Wakefield neighborhood on Sunday morning went up in flames again Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the 2500-block of Springfield Park Drive on Sunday morning when a home there caught fire. A woman and her dog who had recently moved from New York were able to escape, officials said.

Fire crews responded to the 2500-block of Springfield Park Drive on Sunday morning when a home there caught fire. They had to come back Monday morning (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

The fire on Sunday was caused by a candle upstairs. Crews put out the fire and boarded up the home.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, the fire rekindled, according to officials.

The fire on Monday morning ended up damaging two other homes next door. The homeowner and dog were not home when the second fire broke out.

The roof of the house completely collapsed as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of either fire.