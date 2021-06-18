House under construction near Cary destroyed by fire

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A house that was under construction went up in flames Friday night near Cary.

The blaze was reported at a home around 8:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Kildaire Farm Road, just outside the Cary town limits.

Billowing smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from the structure.

“The embers we’re going up in the air,” said Keith Siracuse, who lives next door. “My concern was the roofs — my neighbor, my other neighbor, myself. Because the flames were as high as the trees, so that was the issue.”

Neighbors said the home had been under construction for about a year and was set for a December completion.

There was no word about how the fire started or if anyone was injured.