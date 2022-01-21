House Wake! COVID-19 financial assistance program application period to close tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After helping more than 3,800 households avoid eviction, the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program will stop accepting applications at 5 p.m. tonight, Jan. 21.

Funding from the federal government is running out, and this proactive move ensures that approved applicants in the queue by this date will have their rent or utility payments covered through April 30.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury provided funding directly to territories, states and local governments to assist eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs. Wake County contributed an additional $4 million in county dollars in 2020.

The total budget for the program is $101 million, with $75.5 provided by Wake County and an additional $25.5 million provided by the City of Raleigh.

“The assistance this program has been able to provide to thousands facing an eviction or utility cutoff is incredible, but unfortunately cannot last forever. We need to embrace the reality of the program ending,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said. “We want to be good stewards of this process and only accept applications that we know we can fund with the federal dollars currently available.”

Both County and City of Raleigh staff applied for additional funding from the federal government to offer continued support, but both agencies were notified this week that the program would not be receiving any additional federal funds.

Closing applications will allow Telamon, the administrator of House Wake!, the necessary time to work through the applications still in process.

By not accepting new applications, it can shift more resources to focus on households already in the queue and speed up the processing timeline.

“Over the past year, we’ve helped thousands of renters and landlords avoid evictions and keep the lights on,” Deputy County Manager Duane Holder said. “Our work isn’t ending here; we’ll continue working to find solutions for those who may need help outside of the House Wake! program.”

The program’s application deadline will not impact anyone who has already applied or is currently receiving aid. Any application submitted by 5 p.m. tonight will be eligible for assistance if approved.