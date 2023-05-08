RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a tool they hope can help first responders respond more efficiently to emergencies.

Those behind the tool say that in computational testing, their model outperformed the existing techniques for getting first responders to accident sites quickly.

Leila Hajibabai, an assistant professor in N.C. State’s Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, said efficiency is the goal.

“Where should first responders be based in order to respond to the most likely sites of accidents? Is it always best for the closest first responders to go to an accident site, or – depending on traffic – could it be faster for first responders who are farther away to respond? How does accident severity affect response times? These are some of the questions our model addresses,” Hajibabai said.

The new model is believed to maximize the coverage area, so response units can respond to as many possible accident sites as possible, and minimizes the amount of time to reach accident sites.

To test the model, the researchers analyzed data collected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It included information about 10,983 traffic incidents that occurred in 10,672 different locations in Raleigh.

“Our model outperformed the existing models in terms of improving response times, regardless of the size of the traffic problem they were responding to,” Hajibabai says.

In developing the model, researchers took into account changes in the amount of resources available for incident response.

“Budgets and other circumstances can change significantly over time, and it’s important for our model to be able to incorporate changes in how many respondents are available,” Hajibabai says.

Researchers are continuing to test the limits of the model, how it can be faster and looking ahead to a possible pilot study.