How an improved fire department rating could save Knightdale business owners money

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – An improved rating for the town’s fire department could save business owners in Knightdale money.

State Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey announced Tuesday that, after a three-month review, the Knightdale Fire Department had its Insurance Services Office fire rating advanced from a 3 to a 2, a news release said.

Insurance companies use the ratings to decide how much they’ll charge businesses for insurance. Improving the rating could mean significant savings for commercial structures, according to a Wake County news release.

“Achieving a Class 2 ISO rating is a validation of the hard work of all those involved in the rating system,” said Knightdale Fire Chief Loren Cone. “I appreciate our partners at Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications and the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department who were instrumental in helping us secure the rating. Most importantly, I am truly humbled by the dedication of the men and women of the Knightdale Fire Department.”

A rating closer to 1 suggests that a fire department is better equipped to respond to fires, and thus can result in lower insurance costs, the county said.

The Alert Fire District, which is the unincorporated area served by the Knightdale Fire Department, maintained a rating of 3, the release said.

The Knightdale Fire Department and Eastern Wake Fire Rescue merged in 2020. The department protects almost 40,000 residents in Knightdale and in the Alert Fire District. There are three fire stations with a fourth planned to open next year, the county said.