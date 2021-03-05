How are high schools in the Triangle enforcing COVID restrictions, new capacity limits at football games?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School’s first home varsity football game of the year looked like a sign of the times.

Literally.

Hanging from the bleachers there were signs enforcing the seating capacity. CBS 17 also noticed there was social distancing and spectators were wearing mask-wearing.

Friday was the first week all schools and school districts in North Carolina could operate under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order.

As it pertains to football, 30 percent capacity but no longer a 100-person cap.

Roughly 45 minutes away in Pittsboro, Jason Amy and Cameron Vernon, co-athletic directors at Northwood High School, also had their first home game.

“Every couple of weeks having a zoom call, talking making sure we are all on the same page and following these guidelines,” Amy said.

The pair said they are continuing to enforce six feet apart and mask wearing.

“For us, there was a lot of preparation. It’s not just we are going to allow these people to come in. Luckily for us, this is our first week allowing spectators. We spent last week preparing. We went out and we measured and placed the “x’s,” Vernon explained.

The policy is if you break the rules you have to leave.

“What he and I typically do is we ask those parents or spectators to come in and we sit down and talk to them. We talk it out,” mentioned Vernon.

Cumberland, Johnston and Wake County Schools tell us they have similar policies.

If you don’t follow the rules you have to leave. In Wake County, it could hinder you from coming to future games.

“We are making up the playbook as we go,” Vernon said.

The school districts we reached out to told us there have been no reported issues so far.

Johnston County said it’s exploring adding more bleachers to help with social distancing.