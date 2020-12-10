How fast are nursing home numbers in Wake County being reported?

A healthcare worker holds the hand of a resident at the CHC nursing home in Landenne, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Belgium, proportionally still the worst-hit nation in Europe when it comes to coronavirus cases, said Wednesday that there were increasing signs of that a turning point in the crisis was drawing close. The Belgian Army has been deployed to help several hard hit areas in the country including nursing homes. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A viewer reached out to CBS 17 about Universal Healthcare North Raleigh. They said they work there and that the number of COVID-19 cases there is larger than what the state is reporting.

According to the state’s latest data, five staff members have the virus, zero residents.

Tell that to Melvin Powell, he said his mother is a resident at Universal Healthcare North Raleigh and tested positive.

“Nobody called us at all. So that’s just where we were. We had to find out from a call for something totally different,” Powell said.

He said his mother wasn’t doing well and was moved to WakeMed last night.

“I wish they would communicate better when it comes down to that and my mother having COVID,” Powell said.

Powell said she tested positive last week.

So what’s behind the discrepancy? The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said nursing homes are required to report cases to the local health department.

“Time is required to determine whether a given COVID-19 case is associated with a congregate living setting, gather follow-up information, and enter it into our data system,” NCDHHS wrote.

NCDHHS couldn’t say how long the process takes.

CBS 17 reached out to Choice Health Management Services, which owns Universal Healthcare North Raleigh.

“First, we want to express our heartfelt concern for our residents and staff who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We are in very close communication with Wake County Health Department and state health officials and are following state and federal guidelines. Our facility is fully stocked with all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment(PPE). In this ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic environment our residents and our team members are our top priorities. Due to patient privacy laws, we are unable to share any further specific information about the confirmed case(s) in our facility, but we have notified their immediate family members/guardian. We are contacting resident representatives daily with updates. Other family members can interact with their loved ones by using video chat, calling, or texting and window visits. We fully recognize how difficult this time is for our residents and for their loved ones, who have been restricted from any physical contact with beloved family members. As we continue to follow all CDC and Health authority guidance, we look forward to the use of a vaccine in the very near future.” Choice Health Management Services

CBS 17 asked to check their latest inspection reports. In June and July, they were in compliance with their COVID-19 Focused Survey.

“Our plan is not to return her here,” Powell said.