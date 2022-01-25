How is N95 mask distribution working in the Triangle?

CARY, N.C. — Wake County Public Health is providing clarity on how the N95 mask distribution process will work.

The health department told CBS 17 that people will see workers handing out masks near the front door of most distribution sites and people can pull up to the site without an appointment and just specify to workers how many he or she needs.

“I really thought there’d be more traffic and inefficiencies. It’s a breeze,” Lauren Marmore said, who came to get a set of masks Tuesday morning at a new site in Cary.

Mike Hernandez said he has several health conditions so he decided it’s time to get a N95 mask to make sure he’s better protected against COVID-19.

“I was a little hesitant as far as getting it but I thought, listening to the news as far as what has been happening lately, I figure it’s about time that I go ahead and get my mask, get my vaccination and make sure I protect myself,” Hernandez said.

The human services centers in Cary and on Departure Drive in Raleigh were just added as distribution sites this week.

Anyone with an appointment for a COVID-19 test or vaccine could pick up a mask at those county sites as well.

Here is a list of all the locations where masks are being handed out: