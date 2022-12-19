RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area.

According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time.

But location has an impact on how much you’ll be paying at the pump, as prices across the area can have almost $1 difference, according to Gas Buddy.

The lowest price in Raleigh Monday morning was at the Sheetz on Fayetteville Road for $2.39 a gallon.

But that same gallon of gas will cost $3.09 at a Morrisville Sheetz and it’s $2.87 at a BP in Wake Forest, according to Gas Buddy.

The average price in the Raleigh area is $2.95, Gas Buddy experts shared. And this is lower than the national average of $3.09.

