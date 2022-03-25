RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If it’s inaugural year is was any indication, Dreamville’s return could mean some serious money for Raleigh.

J. Cole’s Dreamville music festival returns next weekend in the form of a two-day event. Festival organizers expect the event to generate millions of dollars for the local and state economy.

The event’s first year sold out with an attendance of 40,000 people. More than half of people stayed overnight, coming to Raleigh from all 50 states and 12 countries and spent thousands of dollars on hotel, food, and transportation while in town.

During its 2019 event, the festival made generated more than $4 million in total economic impact. That total includes:

Local Occupancy Tax Revenue Generated: $103,729

Local Food and Beverage Tax Revenue Generated: $6,792

Local Sales Tax Revenue Generated: $104,184

Total Local Tax Revenues Generated $233,690

Total Visitor Spending (Direct Impact) $3,794,360

With this year being a two-day event, there is opportunity for even more spending from visitors and attendees.

Dreamville will be held on April 2 and 3, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. This year will mark the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus. J. Cole debuted the festival in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

General admission tickets are still available but you’ll have to reach deep into your wallet. Available weekend passes start at $249.99 plus a $58 service fee to start. That cost doesn’t include parking or shuttles to the event. Tickets are available here.

Aside from the festival’s founder, headliners now include Lil Baby, WizKid, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Morray, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, and Larry June. Sunday will mark the first–ever performance of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. The full lineup can be found here.