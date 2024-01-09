RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 got an inside look at how the North Carolina Department of Transportation watches road conditions during storms.

On Tuesday, crews were able to go inside the statewide Transportation Operations Center, where rows and rows of screens show footage from nearly 1,000 cameras across North Carolina.

Workers sit and keep watch, all day, every day.

“We watch a lot of different sources,” said Kelly Wells, a State Traveler Information Engineer for NCDOT. “We watch Waze. We watch Google Maps. All those resources that you use, we use to. But the thing that we have is cameras. So we find out that something’s happened. And then we can actually look at the scene and know what resources need to be dispatched to get it out of the road quickly.”

Wells said on Tuesday it was all hands on deck as bad weather hit up and down the state.

“We’re sending our IMAP, our Incident Management Assistance Patrol, out there to make sure that the drains are clear. Also, DOT maintenance is making sure they have all the supplies that they need, and chainsaws are ready,” explained Wells. “Once the storm ends, we can go out, assess what’s going on again, move things out of the road and get traffic moving again.”

Extra staff was brought in to be ready if and when they would be needed.

Crews updated highway signs across the state with alerts about the weather and road conditions, and coordinated with State Highway Patrol, to keep people safe and aware.

But they need drivers to also do their part.

“Keep yourself aware. Don’t travel if you don’t have to. If you stay off the road and there is some kind of problem, that allows emergency responders quicker access to things that may be disrupting traffic. Also, we always want to remind you to move over or slow down when you see a stopped emergency vehicle,” added Wells.

Officials also stressed the importance of drivers to heed the “turn around, don’t drown” warning.

They said if people see that a road is closed due to flooding or that there is standing water, drivers should not take the chance.

Officials also said if people have to travel and get on the roads to give themselves plenty of time, so they can drive slowly and safely.