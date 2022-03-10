RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Spring break season has arrived. Some Triangle universities are already on break, with other universities and school districts going on break in the coming weeks. However, rising gas prices are forcing some to change plans.

Students at North Carolina State University will be on spring break next week. CBS 17 spoke to students who say they aren’t canceling any trips, but are making some changes.

With the average price of gas in the U.S. at an all time high, N.C. State Junior Cedric Clyburn said he’s happy to be flying instead of driving to Miami.

Flying has gotten more expensive, too. February’s Consumer Price Index numbers released Thursday show airfare is up 5.4 percent from January to February, and 12.7 percent over the past year.

That’s why sophomore Adam Sichel is shortening his trip to Naples, changing his flight from weekends to weekdays and saving hundreds of dollars.

“Of course, I would’ve loved to stay in Florida longer for spring break, but I’m just happy to be going anywhere this will be my first flight since COVID.”

A spokesperson for AAA Carolinas said historically gas prices don’t pump the brakes on travel; people find other ways to cut costs in areas such as food and lodging.

That’s how senior Erin McCarthy’s making up for her $500 round trip flight to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“We’re gonna try and do grocery shopping as much as we can too as a group, and thankfully Airbnb we’ll be able to cook ourselves, but defintiely a tougher thing to consider with going out,” McCarthy said.

AAA Carolinas said it has not seen any cancellations or altering of travel plans due to gas or hotel increases, noting people who already booked have their prices locked in.

“Everyone’s sticking with their plans, not a single person I know has changed their plans to go down for spring break just ’cause we’re already in so deep,” Clyburn said.